Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo is bringing his signature Italian flair to Malta with the opening of his first international restaurant, Luciano by Gino D’Acampo, at Level 5 of ME Malta, Mercury, St Julian’s, on June 14 and 15 at 7pm.

Originally intended to be a single event on June 15, the opening night sold out within just 10 hours of its release to the public and, therefore, another opening night was added on June 14.

