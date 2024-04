An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured on Monday morning in a traffic accident in Mġarr.

The police said in a statement the girl was hit by a Peugeot 308 driven by a 55-year-old man from St Paul's Street.

The accident, on Triq Fisher, was reported at around 7am.

She was given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The driver, in shock, was also hospitalised.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.