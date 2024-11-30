A 21-year-old suspected of ganging up with five others to assault a 15-year-old bullying victim outside her family home, was denied bail upon arraignment on Saturday.

Jake Dalli Balzan, from Fgura, was arrested after being identified by the victim, who recognized his voice and tattoo during a violent assault in which his 13-year-old girlfriend allegedly stabbed her with a knife.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, had long been subjected to bullying and threats at school.

On November 20, three days before the violent incident, she turned up at the police station to report that her 13-year-old schoolmate had been demanding money from her and had even threatened to stab her unless she complied.

As the bullying increased, the victim stayed away from school.

But her tormentors kept up their threats, warning that although she was missing skipping classes, they “would still pay her back.”

On November 23, around 3pm, the girl stepped outside her family home in Mqabba.

Suddenly she was approached by the gang, faces covered.

One of them held a gun against her head as five others assaulted her.

She later told police that she had recognized the voice of the 13-year-old girl who attended the same secondary school as well as that of her boyfriend, Dalli Balzan.

The 13-year-old was allegedly the one who stabbed her with a knife.

Dalli Balzan’s tattoo was also visible.

Following the attack, the alleged victim gave investigators a photo of the defendant and also pointed them to his social media accounts.

On Saturday, Dalli Balzan was charged with slightly injuring the minor, complicity in the attack and extortion, engaging in a gang of three or more to commit the crime while two of those involved carried a weapon.

A flick knife (mus tal-molla) was found by police in a garage belonging to Dalli Balzan.

He was also charged with possession of the prohibited weapon.

Jake Dalli Balzan, 21. Photo: Facebook

Dalli Balzan pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers requested bail, arguing that police had only charged him since they could not press charges against his 13-year-old girlfriend who was exempted from prosecution following amendments to the law on criminal liability of minors.

The defendant denied stabbing the alleged victim and told police that he did not even know the girl.

The youth had a full-time job and an untainted criminal record, his lawyers argued.

However, the prosecution objected to the request not only because of the serious nature of the crimes committed against a minor but also because of the risk of tampering with evidence.

Another person who allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head during the gang attack was also under arrest, the court was told.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, appearing on behalf of the victim, requested a ban on the girl’s name and also highlighted the fact that both she and her family were highly traumatized by the whole affair.

Although the 13-year-old could not be charged, the defendant was an accomplice and the knife was found in his possession, argued Azzopardi.

Prosecuting inspector Wayne Bonello pointed out that an accomplice faced the same punishment as the perpetrator.

After hearing submissions the court turned down the request for bail in view of the serious nature of the crimes allegedly committed against a minor who was still to testify.

The court upheld a request for a protection order in favour of the girl and also imposed a ban on her name.

Inspector Wayne Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyers David Bonello and Joseph Borda were defence counsel.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared parte civile.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided.