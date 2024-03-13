Emerging girl group Erba’ launched their debut single release, Sirena, which celebrates female empowerment, on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Formed during the Malta Music Exchange Camp, organised by the Public Broadcasting Service, Erba’ began their journey through collaborations with top songwriters and producers, including Audun Agnar Guldbrandsen, Tom Hugo (of KEiiNO fame) and Alexander Nyborg Olsson.

Sirena, co-written by the girl group alongside their vocal coach Maria Cachia Abdilla, emerged as a standout track during the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, securing a spot in the finals and ultimately ranking fourth overall, both with the public and professional juries.

As part of their participation in the contest, Erba’ had the opportunity to create a music video for Sirena and they collaborated with Matthew Muscat Drago and Victor Abela.

The release is being distributed by Warner Music Norway.