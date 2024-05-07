Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has inaugurated a temporary exhibition by prominent decorator Giuseppe Galea at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Works on display, which include an impressive collection of designs for St George’s basilica, have been donated to the parish museum by Galea’s children.

Galea's (1911-1993) can be found all over Malta and Gozo, especially in churches such as the Gozo cathedral, St George’s basilica and Our Lady of Pompeii shrine.

Particular highlights are designs for the basilica’s tintinnabulum, the collegial mace, the pectoral cross and the predella for the titular statue of St George. His final design was produced in 1982.

An interesting aspect of the collection is the strong and long collaboration of Galea with Conti, the Roman artist who bequeathed nine painting drafts (or bozzetti) of his works at St George’s basilica from the 1950s.

Sponsoring the current exhibition, open until mid-June, are the Gozo Action Group Foundation, the Gozo Regional Development Authority, EAFRD and Lombard Bank.