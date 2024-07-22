Grief-stricken widow Fatema Begum wept when hospital staff said her husband had been killed in the unrest that has roiled Bangladesh for nearly a week.

She wept again when they refused to hand over his body.

Islam is the majority religion in the South Asian country, where 155 people have died since Tuesday in clashes between student protesters and police over contentious civil service hiring rules.

The faith's customs dictate that anyone who dies must be given a prompt burial.

But staff at one of the biggest hospitals in the capital Dhaka has a longstanding requirement to only release bodies to relatives with police permission, and that is no longer easily forthcoming.

"Where is my husband?" Begum, 40, shouted at staffers outside the hospital's morgue, tears streaming down her cheeks. "Give me his body."

Begum's husband Kamal Mia, 45, eked out a tough living as a pedal-rickshaw driver, transporting people around the sprawling megacity of 20 million people for the equivalent of a dollar per fare.

The family says he was not taking part in any of the clashes that have wrought widespread destruction around the city, but was killed by stray police fire.

Begum and her two daughters were told to go to a nearby police station for clearance. When her eldest daughter Anika went there, it was barricaded shut.

Officers had closed the station after arson attacks on dozens of police posts by protesters.

Anika was then sent to another police station farther away - a 10-kilometre round trip from the hospital - despite a nationwide government-imposed curfew.

Police there refused to give the necessary permission for the release of the body.

"My father was not a protester," Anika said. "Why did my father have to die?"

Tested to the limits

Mia was among more than 60 people whose deaths in the unrest were recorded at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the country's largest healthcare facility in the heart of the capital.

The relentless influx of patients since the start of the police crackdown on protesters has stretched the hospital to its limits.

Ambulances, private cars and rickshaws carrying the wounded were at one point arriving an average of once per minute, an AFP correspondent at the scene saw.

The entry gate of the emergency department, guarded by paramilitary Ansar forces, was blood-stained.

As soon as casualties arrive, staff rush with stretchers and trolleys. Some wounded people were given first aid for a rubber bullet, while others who were hit by injuries had to wait -- sometimes for hours -- for the doctors on duty.

Some are brought in already dead. Loved ones burst into tears as soon as a doctor or nurse makes it official.

A group of volunteers stood by the emergency department using loudhailers to call for blood donors after the hospital's stocks were depleted.

Among the dozens of grieving relatives at the hospital, the steps the police took to quell the student demonstrations have prompted untempered fury against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

"Hasina's police have killed my son to keep her in power," the father of a 30-year-old mobile phone shop owner shot dead in the capital, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

"God will punish her for this unjust torture."