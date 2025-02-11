The Centre for Labour Studies (CLS) has recommended that Malta’s labour migration policy include the right to family reunification for all third-country national workers.

A proposed labour force migration policy would introduce measures to oblige employers to favour Maltese and EU workers while retaining their non-EU workers and treating them well. There would be encouragement for non-EU workers to stay in Malta, upskill and integrate into Maltese communities.

The government has published the policy for public consultation.

Giving its opinion on the proposed policy, CLS said it only focuses on helping third-country nationals (TCNs) with close family ties to Maltese nationals find work, neglecting other migrant families.

It argued that family reunification could reduce the high turnover of migrant workers who only work in Malta for a short period of time.

“Given Malta’s low fertility rates, the successful integration of a proportion of migrants is becoming increasingly important,” the CLS added.

The policy, it said, should better acknowledge and recognise the skills and qualifications that TCN workers bring from their home countries.

The proposed policy recommends extending the grace period for TCN workers who lose their jobs from 10 days to 60 days, allowing them more time to secure new employment.

The CLS commended this extension but suggested the adoption of the EU standard of at least three months.

Many TCN workers are employed in the construction industry, where safety standards are poor, the CLS also pointed out.

The policy exempts micro-companies from the changes. However, much of Malta’s construction work is carried out by small contractors, the CLS said, warning that this exemption could further endanger workers.

Although the policy introduces consequences for employers who are not compliant, there is no mention of what support TCN workers will receive if their permit is not renewed.

The CLS recommended that workers whose permits are not renewed receive assistance in finding a new employer, suggesting that Jobsplus provide this support.

The statement also noted that the policy lacks direct input from TCNs and that it does not always clarify which authority will be responsible for implementing each recommendation.