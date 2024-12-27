The director of the new Gladiator film told an audience of people who had just watched the movie not to visit Malta.

World-famous director Sir Ridley Scott, whose film got at least €47 million in Maltese taxpayer money for shooting in Malta, was speaking to fellow film-maker Christopher Nolan during a short interview earlier this month in front of an audience that had watched the new Gladiator film.

When Nolan asked him about returning to Malta to shoot Gladiator, Scott hailed the island's architecture but was very blunt about returning as a tourist.

Clip extracted from full interview uploaded to YouTube by Paramount Pictures.

"Malta is a treasure trove of architecture. I wouldn't advise going there on holiday," he tells Nolan, before turning half-jokingly to the audience to make sure there were no Maltese people present.

"I would not go back there on holiday," he said, as the audience giggled.

"But the architecture goes from medieval right through to renaissance, and when it's good, it's spectacular."

He then went on to explain that the production decided to build most of the architecture seen in the film, instead of shooting against a green screen, as it was cheaper.

Bit edited out in clips uploaded to Facebook

Malta's Film Commissioner, Johann Grech, uploaded the clip to Facebook but edited out the bit where Scott tells fans not to visit Malta on holiday and only published the parts where the famous director is seen hailing Malta's architecture.

The Gladiator Facebook page also uploaded the same clip to social media and edited that bit out.

But the full, 23-minute, unedited interview was uploaded on Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel and has, at the time of writing, over 80,000 views.

Scott's film received record taxpayer cash

Maltese taxpayers have paid the movie's production house a record €47 million for shooting in Malta, significantly more than they paid for any other film or television production in history.

The money was given as part of a generous cash-back scheme that promises production houses up to 40 per cent rebate if they film in Malta.

Gladiator's rebate broke the record for the biggest state aid cinema in the European Union.

Over and above that, another of Ridley Scott's films - the Napoleon biopic - got almost €13 million for just three weeks of filming in Malta.

The government and the Malta Film Commission steadfastly defend the cash-back scheme, saying it bolsters the film industry by enticing major Hollywood productions to Malta, injecting millions into the local economy, and inspiring people who watch the movies to visit Malta on vacation.