Glenn Micallef will face hours of questioning from MEPs on Monday afternoon as he seeks to be confirmed as a European Commissioner.

Micallef, who is commissioner-designate for Intergeneration Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, will be grilled by dozens of MEPs about his portfolio.

His very public interview is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm and last for three hours.

After that, CULT chair Nela Riehl and political group coordinators will meet at 6.30pm to assess Micallef’s performance.

Live blog

More from the leading MEPs

1.49pm Heide (S&D) said Micallef had left a "very good impression" on him.

“He is young, he is willing to engage, he is present and is going out of his way to listen and I think he is the perfect man for the job," he told us.

Heide said there is no particular political baggage "that comes to mind" which could hinder his chances.

Hannes Heide. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tarr (EPP) was less effusive, as is to be expected. But he too said he thinks things will move without a hitch.

Tarr predicted some rule of law-related questions for Micallef, because "he is Maltese". Media freedom - part of Micallef's designated portfolio - is also likely to be mentioned, he said.

Reminder: the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) has been approved but has yet to be implemented.

Tarr also said that Micallef will be asked about his opinions on Erasmus+, its programmes, and its funding.

Zoltan Tarr. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Optimism for the Maltese commissioner-designate

1.41pm When we spoke to EU officials past and present about Micallef's prospects roughly six weeks ago, reactions were mixed. Some thought he was well-placed to be confirmed on Ursula von der Leyen's team, but others predicted he'd be minced by the Brussels meatgrinder.

There seems to be a lot more optimism about his chances now, though.

Daniel Ellul spoke to the CULT (Committee for Education and Education) coordinators for the parliament's two biggest political groupings, the S&Ds and EPP.

Both said they don't forsee any problems for Micallef.

S&D Austrian MEP Hannes Heide said Micallef was the “perfect man” for the role, while his EPP counterpart, Hungarian MEP Zoltan Tarr, said the group is “expecting that the hearing will go smoothly.”

Welcome

1.30pm Good afternoon and welcome to this live blog, where we will be providing a blow-by-blow account of Glenn Micallef's MEP hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm.

Daniel Ellul is our man in Brussels for the event.