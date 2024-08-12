The seventh edition of Malta's premier electronic music event, the Glitch Festival, kicks off on Tuesday and is expected to draw around 14,000 tourists, organisers said on Monday.

Recently ranked by DJ Mag as one of the top 100 festivals globally, the Glitch Festival attracts music lovers from over 70 countries, including Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Australia. Around 2,000 visitors are expected from Australia alone, reflecting the event's international appeal, organisers said.

The festival will open with a party at the Valletta Ditch. The main events will be held on August 14 and 15 at Gianpula. The festival concludes on August 16 with boat parties and a closing party at Gianpula.

Glitch 2024 Lineup Photo: Glitch Instagram

Organisers Karl Attard and Kevin Ellul have promised an enhanced experience this year, thanks to increased investment in production. "This year’s investment will elevate the atmosphere and overall experience to the next level," they said.

Over 80 artists from around the world are set to perform, including international names like horsegiirL, Job Jobse, Kaiser, 999999999, and Pablo Bozzi. Local talent will also be showcased, with performances from INVERTED, Matte, STK, and YAZMIN.

A highlight of the festival is the collaboration with online music broadcaster Boiler Room. The latter will host a stage, offering fans worldwide the chance to witness live performances.

Tourism Minister, Clayton Bartolo, emphasized the economic impact of such events, noting that tourists attending the festival tend to spend more, particularly those travelling from far-off locations like Australia.