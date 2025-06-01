Global bond markets are witnessing a significant shift as long-term yields surge and yield curves steepen across major economies. The movement has been particularly pronounced in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan – three of the world’s largest developed markets – where 30-year government bond yields have climbed to levels not seen in many years and even decades.

In the US, the 30-year Treasury yield is breaching the psychologically important 5% mark, raising alarm among investors and policymakers alike. Across the Atlantic, the UK’s 30-year gilt yield has reached its highest level since 1998, reflecting renewed concerns over inflation and fiscal credibility. Meanwhile, Japan, long characterised by ultra-low yields, has seen its 30-year government bond yield rise to the highest level on record – a dramatic shift for a country synonymous with yield curve control and monetary accommodation.

Yields on 10-year bonds are also moving higher, underscoring a broader repricing of long-term interest rates globally. This steepening of yield curves, that is a widening spread between the yield on long and short maturity debt, marks a reversal from the flat or inverted curves that characterised much of the past few years and suggests that markets are beginning to reassess long-term inflation and growth risks.

Several key factors are driving this global yield shift. Inflation remains stubborn in many economies, and there is growing concern that long-term inflation expectations may begin to de-anchor from central bank targets. Price pressures increased significantly following the pandemic and central banks aimed to tame long-term inflation expectations by raising interest rates.

However, as New York Fed President John Williams noted recently, short-term inflation expectations have remained well above the 2% level for a few years and are becoming a concern at a time when an increase in tariffs will be hitting the global economy this year.

The US government’s expanding fiscal deficit, compounded by tax policies such as ‘The One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ proposed by Republicans, increases the burden on public finances and is raising fears about debt sustainability at a time when the US Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates at relatively elevated levels to combat inflation.

Increasing government revenues from tariffs and the positive impact of tax cuts on economic growth is not seen to be large enough to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio stable over the decade to come, prompting investors to increase the premium to hold longer-dated bonds. Beyond the US, many developed nations, such as Japan, the UK and some euro area countries are also facing high or rising debt-to-GDP ratios.

Central banks, which once played a stabilising role in bond markets through quantitative easing, are now reducing their bond holdings. This shift – effectively quantitative tightening – removes a major source of demand from the market, pushing yields higher. Similarly, sovereign wealth funds and central banks, particularly in emerging markets, are diversifying their holdings away from traditional government bonds. This trend reduces structural demand for bonds and contributes to upward pressure on yields.

The convergence of these factors suggests a shift in bond markets that could persist. If inflation proves more durable and fiscal pressures continue to mount, long-term interest rates may remain elevated, redefining the landscape for investors, borrowers and policymakers. This may have implications not only on bond markets but, as we have seen recently, the equity market can also react negatively if bond yields rise sharply.

On the other hand, any growth slowdown followed by interest rate cuts is likely to send yields lower, especially at the short and intermediate part of the yield curve. Furthermore, government Treasury departments might reduce the issuance of longer-dated bonds to stabilise long-term yields from rising much further.

As markets adjust to this new reality, volatility in bond pricing is likely to remain elevated. Investors will be watching closely for signals from central banks and governments on how they intend to address these mounting pressures without derailing economic growth.

Colin Attard is chief investment officer at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

The information presented in this commentary is solely provided for informational purposes and is not to be interpreted as investment advice, or to be used or considered as an offer or a solicitation to sell/buy or subscribe for any financial instruments, nor to constitute any advice or recommendation with respect to such financial instruments. Curmi and Partners Ltd is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and is licensed by the MFSA to conduct investment services business.