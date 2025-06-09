Global Payments is enabling merchants in Malta to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone through its GP tom app.

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants of all sizes to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the GP tom iOS app − no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant’s iPhone and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect business and customer data. Apple doesn’t store card numbers on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs. *

We’re helping merchants to meet the heightened expectations of today’s consumers

Using Tap to Pay on iPhone, Global Payments empowers merchants to deliver seamless customer experiences and run smarter operations. Merchants have the flexibility to choose what payment method they want to offer to their clients, with Tap to Pay on iPhone giving them the ability to accept contactless payments on iPhone anywhere in store or on the go.

Tap to Pay on iPhone works across industries and business sizes, from hotels and restaurants to medical offices, law firms, taxi drivers, couriers and tradesmen.

“The addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone to our GP tom app provides our merchants with more payment acceptance options, so they can serve their customers more effectively,” Igor Žganjer, senior vice president and head of merchant acquiring for Malta and Central Europe, said.

“From locals to tourists, today’s consumers in Malta want to be able to complete a purchase using their payment method of choice. By offering Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re helping merchants to meet the heightened expectations of today’s consumers while delivering a truly seamless experience.”

To use Global Payments for payment acceptance services, merchants can simply sign up with Global Payments and download the GP tom app from the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com/en-mt.

*Encrypted card numbers are temporarily stored on iPhone only for transactions made in store and forward mode.