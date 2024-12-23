Gospel singer and TV personality Phyllisienne Brincat has attributed a court's decision to acquit her of hate speech charges to her faith in God.

In an emotional statement on Facebook, Brincat expressed deep gratitude for the court’s decision, saying prosecutors had put God, not her, in the dock.

“This battle was never mine, but God’s. I simply spoke the truth as God revealed it to me” Brincat wrote. “Turn to him and repent. As for myself, I have forgiven you and prayed for you, even for those who continued to threaten me."

Earlier this month Brincat was cleared of all criminal charges over a comment she made on television last year linking disability to original sin.

The court ruled she never said that persons with disabilities are the fruit of sin.

The magistrate said she was misinterpreted, was not allowed to adequately explain herself on the show and that her words did not stir up hatred towards people with disabilities.

On the contrary, it was Brincat who became the victim of repugnance over a statement that was attributed to her and which she never said, the court said.

The controversy erupted in October last year, when Brincat – an avid Christian believer – linked illnesses with original sin during a panel discussion on TVM’s discussion show Popolin.

Activists, politicians and people with disabilities hit out at her, accusing her of being offensive and fomenting hate speech, and she was eventually charged in court.

Robert Abela reacts

The judgment was flagged by journalist and television host Peppi Azzopardi, who had previously defended Brincat on social media.

In a Facebook video uploaded Monday, he lashed out at the people who misjudged her and prosecuted her and demanded someone take responsibility for the hardship that she went through.

The Prime Minister also weighed in on the issue on Monday afternoon, saying the case highlighted the need for legal reforms to avoid more injustices against innocent people.

"Peppi is right on this one. How much longer are we willing to see people go through the court calvary when it is evident they don't deserve it?" Abela wrote on Facebook.

"Then afterwards, when they're acquitted, we say 'poor people' and 'what a shame'."

The Prime Minister's reaction on Monday afternoon.

'I lost work' - Brincat

In her post, Brincat said the controversy had damaged her professionally.

Following her appearance on the television show, people discouraged parents from sending their children to her for singing lessons and encouraged her sponsors to stop supporting her, she said.

"But nobody is above God. And I thank him because his word kept me from suicide or a psychiatric hospital," she said.

"You can't imagine what you made me and my family go through."

She then thanked her husband, her lawyers and all the people who supported her through the journey.