On Saturday, June 21, Heritage Malta, in collaboration with St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta Cultural Agency, and the Valletta Local Council, is inviting the public to experience five historical gems in the capital like never before, during the first edition of ‘Museums by Candlelight’ in Valletta.

Following the resounding success of its two Birgu editions, this unique event is now heading to Malta’s capital, promising an unforgettable start to summer. From 7pm till midnight, thousands of candles will illuminate the streets and five historical sites in Valletta – the National Museum of Archaeology, the Grand Master’s Palace, MUŻA – Malta’s National Community Art Museum, St John’s Co-Cathedral, and the Church of St Catherine of Italy. For a mere €5 donation, visitors will gain access to all five sites.

Each site will be offering a different atmosphere than usual. Explore prehistoric treasures at the National Museum of Archaeology, housed within the grand Auberge de Provence, while a musical trio performs in the baroque Gran Salon; discover the newly opened halls at the Grand Master’s Palace – which will be animated by In Guardia re-enactors between 20:30 and 22:00, whilst enjoying jazz by the Dominic Galea Jazz Quartet; and admire centuries of art at MUŻA with live violin music by Mario Ciantar in the background.

Candlelight will cast a novel glow on St John’s Co-Cathedral, revealing its baroque splendour and Caravaggio’s iconic masterpieces in a rare nocturnal setting. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter the Church of St Catherine of Italy – originally designed by Girolamo Cassar for the Italian Knights. This historical gem is the only surviving example of a Hospitaller church annexed to its original auberge and will shortly form part of MUŻA’s expanded visitor experience.

Tickets, which include access to all five venues, can be purchased online at https://heritagemalta.mt/store/c448/, from any Heritage Malta museum or site, or at the door of the three Heritage Malta sites (the National Museum of Archaeology, the Grand Master’s Palace and MUŻA) during the event. The €5 donation applies to everyone, including Heritage Malta members and passport holders.