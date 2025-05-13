GO plc has officially declared Malta a true fibre island, marking the successful completion of its 13-year nationwide fibre rollout.

The announcement was made during a press conference at GO’s Head Office, attended by Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects Silvio Schembri, who commended GO’s achievement in placing Malta at the forefront of digital connectivity in Europe.

With over 371,000 homes passed, GO has delivered full fibre coverage to every locality in Malta and Gozo — a first for the nation and a landmark in its digital transformation journey.

“Today, we mark a defining moment in Malta’s digital history,” said Minister Schembri. “GO has successfully brought True Fibre connectivity to every corner of our nation — a 13-year journey that has now reached completion. This makes Malta one of the most digitally connected countries in the EU, thanks to GO’s unwavering commitment to innovation and infrastructure investment.”

From Ħal Lija in 2012 to the final phase in Valletta, GO’s project involved laying over 10,800 km of fibre cable and over 3,275 km of ducts and tubes, with more than 1 million labour hours dedicated to construction and customer migration.

GO’s CEO, Nikhil Patil, highlighted the economic and social impact of the project.

“Our purpose is to Drive a Digital Malta, where no one is left behind. A bold vision to future-proof Malta with a robust and sustainable fibre network that reaches every home and business. We achieved this with an investment of over €100 million, and a huge commitment by our people to deliver significant benefits to the country’s digital economy. This milestone is not just a win for GO, but for every resident and business in Malta.”

He added, “True Fibre brings unmatched speed, reliability, and efficiency. We are proud that 94% of our fixed-line customers are already enjoying fibre, and we will complete the remaining few areas in Valletta by 2025 with minimal disruption. Investing in True Fibre opens up doors for even more innovation in the products we offer. Today, our customers can enjoy Internet speeds reaching 10 Gbps, completely transforming their online experience.”

To mark this achievement, GO also launched its Fibre Island Campaign and announced two new high-speed products tailored for residential and business customers, reinforcing its position as a national leader in digital connectivity.

“Our journey doesn’t stop here,” said Patil. “We are moving full speed toward copper switch-off, more gigabit adoption, and enabling a smarter digital future for Malta.”

Valletta, the final locality to be completed, presents unique challenges due to its heritage and infrastructure. GO has adapted with custom-designed networks and night-time installation schedules to protect the city's cultural integrity.