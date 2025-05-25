GO has announced a significant expansion of its Pregnancy Loss Leave policy, in what is being described as a progressive move that reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to employee wellbeing and workplace inclusivity.

With immediate effect, the company’s additional paid leave entitlement will now also apply to employees who are non-carrying partners of an individual who experiences a pregnancy loss.

The announcement comes as the Maltese government initiates a national consultation on miscarriage leave. As one of the first companies in Malta to introduce such a policy, GO is proud to continue leading by example.​

GO introduced its pioneering Pregnancy Loss Leave policy in April 2023, offering up to four weeks of fully paid leave to employees physically experiencing miscarriage. This new development broadens that support by ensuring that all GO employees, whether they are the carrying or non-carrying partner, will now benefit from the same level of care and compassion.​

“We recognise that pregnancy loss affects both partners deeply,” said Reuben Attard, Chief People & Finance Officer at GO.

This is more than a policy update

“Extending this policy to non-carrying partners reflects our belief that grief, healing, and support should never be limited by gender or role in the pregnancy. It’s about meeting people where they are and giving them the time and space they need to process such a difficult experience.”​

Under the updated policy, any GO employee whose partner suffers a pregnancy loss may now also take up to four weeks of fully paid Pregnancy Loss Leave, mirroring the entitlement already available to carrying partners who are GO employees. This ensures that both partners can cope with the emotional and practical aftermath of pregnancy loss without the added pressure of work obligations.​

“This is more than a policy update. It is a reflection of our values. We believe that meaningful support builds resilience, trust, and connection in the workplace,” concluded Reuben Attard.

GO’s extended Pregnancy Loss Leave policy is effective immediately and forms part of its broader effort to cultivate a workplace culture defined by empathy, equity, and care.