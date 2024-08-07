Communications company GO has introduced Voice over 4G LTE (VoLTE), which, it said, marked a significant advance in mobile technology.

"VoLTE represents the next evolutionary step in voice service technology, bringing numerous benefits, including enhanced call quality, faster call setup times, and the ability to use high-speed data services simultaneously. This means GO customers can now browse the internet, stream videos, or participate in online meetings without interruption, even on a voice call," the company said.

“We are excited to bring VoLTE to our customers. This technology improves the overall call experience and allows customers to multitask seamlessly. It's a significant leap forward in mobile technology, and we are proud to lead this innovation in Malta,” said Alison Mercieca, senior marketing officer at GO.

The VoLTE service will be available to all GO customers, regardless of their subscription package. Activation will be carried out gradually, and existing customers will receive a notification once their subscription has been fully activated for VoLTE. At the same time, all new mobile subscribers joining GO’s network, will be automatically provisioned to benefit from VoLTE.

More information at www.go.com.mt/volte