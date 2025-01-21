As the main partner of the latest television production Big Brother Malta, GO has launched GO Plus (Channel 247), a brand new channel dedicated to delivering round-the-clock coverage of the highly-anticipated first season of the show.

GO subscribers can thus enjoy unparalleled access to the drama, friendships, challenges and surprises inside the Big Brother house.

Alison Mercieca, senior manager of marketing at GO, highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to providing engaging and exclusive content for its customers.

“The launch of GO Plus, a first-of-its-kind channel, reflects our mission to deliver exciting entertainment experiences. All GO TV customers will have automatic access to this new channel as part of their subscription,” Mercieca said.

Non-GO customers can also enjoy Big Brother Malta by activating our app-based TV service

To ensure inclusivity, GO is also extending this opportunity to non-subscribers.

“In line with our vision of creating a truly digital Malta where no one is left behind, non-GO customers can also enjoy Big Brother Malta by activating our app-based TV service,” Mercieca pointed out.

To make the experience even better, GO is offering a 30-day free trial [that started on January 17], which includes not only GO Plus but also access to other exclusive content such as the popular Tokis channel, she added.