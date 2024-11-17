GO has launched GO Energi, a new product designed to help make sustainable energy solutions more accessible to everyone.

This move stems from GO’s strategic investment of €1.2 million for the acquisition of a 51% stake in AQS Med Limited, a prominent alternative energy solutions provider last March.

Commenting about this new product, GO CEO Nikhil Patil noted that GO Energi underlines GO’s commitment to providing increased value beyond telecoms while embracing sustainable initiatives that align both with the company’s purpose and values, as well as with Malta’s national goals for green energy.

“At GO, we are continuously seeking to provide increased value to our customers by venturing beyond our core services. GO Energi is a fantastic outcome of our investment in AQS, bringing solar energy closer to the people and making it a viable option for every household because there is no initial major cash outlay,” Patil said.

He added that GO Energi offers flexible packages that cater to both new and existing photovoltaic (PV) system owners.

“This innovative scheme allows users to benefit immediately, with monthly savings that outweigh the cost of the service, so that customers start seeing reductions in their energy bills from the very start, enhancing the value they receive from their investment, while enjoying more disposable income to do more of the things they love,” he said.

Furthermore, unlike the current market options, where customers must either pay the full amount upfront or finance through a Green Bank loan with interest/or higher monthly fees, purchasing a PV system from GO is “simple and hassle free”.

“There’s no bank involvement, 0% interest and customers can conveniently pay for their PV system through affordable monthly instalments,” Patil pointed out.

This initiative marks an important step in GO’s strategy to support Malta’s transition to renewable energy, fostering a community-driven approach to sustainability.

Customers new to solar energy can opt for a complete system installation, backed by GO’s service and zero upfront investment. For customers with existing PV systems, GO Energi offers an upgrade package that includes the installation of a brand new inverter and battery, enhancing the efficiency and storage capacity of their solar power set-up.

“Our hybrid inverter can connect to a battery, enabling automatic switch to stored energy in the event of power cut. So not only would our customers be benefitting from significant cost savings in their energy bills, they would also be safeguarding from potential power cuts in the future, while contributing positively towards climate action,” Patil concluded.

For more information about GO Energi, visit www.go.com.mt/go-energi/.