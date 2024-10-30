A footballer offered an opposing team's goalkeeper a government job if he helped Qala Saints win the Gozo football league, a court was told during the arraignment of two footballers in a match fixing case.

Qala Saints FC player Manuel Xerri and Żebbuġ Rovers goalkeeper Leonard Camilleri appeared before a Magistrate's Court in Gozo this week charged with sports corruption.

It followed an investigation into a GFA Division One match between Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints at the Gozo Stadium in March, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nadur Youngsters took the GFA Division One title, topping the table, two points ahead of Qala Saints.

But the two footballers are accused of attempting to bribe Nadur's goalkeeper Steve Sultana to let Qala Saints win the title.

On March 5 Sultana was allegedly contacted by Camilleri, a former reserve goalkeeper with the Nadur club.

In that WhatsApp call, Camilleri allegedly passed on a message from Qala Saints FC who were offering Sultana a government job if he handed them the league.

That offer happened before the two teams were to face each other in a match on March 17, the court was told.

Camilleri was allegedly directed to pass on the message by Qala Saints FC player Xerri.

But Sultana informed his club president, lawyer Chris Said, about the attempted match-fixing offer.

Said in turn alerted the MFA integrity officer, lawyer Herman Mula, who subsequently spoke to Sultana, confirming the alleged attempted bribe.

The police were alerted and criminal investigations kicked off.

On Tuesday, Camilleri, 39 and Xerri, 31, both from Xewkija were charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption in Sport Act, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Article 4 of that Act states that “whosoever engages in the manipulation of a sporting event ….shall, on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a period of not more than three years and to a fine (multa) from €5,000 to €30,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

Punishment cannot be probation or a suspended sentence.

Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg testified about the investigations leading up to the charges against the two players.

The charges come after a joint investigation, conducted by the MFA Integrity Office and the police. Both players were suspended amid parallel disciplinary proceedings against Qala Saints FC.

The case continues.

Lawyer Herman Mula appeared parte civile for the MFA.