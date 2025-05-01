In one of his final announcements before his death, Pope Francis granted Catalonian architect Antoni Gaudí the title of “venerable” due to his dedication to the design and build of the Sagrada Família church in Barcelona. This recognition is the second of four steps towards sainthood, a process that started more than three decades ago by a secular association founded in Barcelona in 1992 and led by local architects. If this happens, Gaudí would be the first secular architect in history to be declared a saint.

