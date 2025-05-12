Malta’s golden passports scheme, touted across the shady parts of the world, has turned out to be not golden at all.

Just as many of us, this author included, warned from the very beginning that these passports for money were issued illegally, we have been proven right.

A European passport is not ours alone but belongs to all the member states of the EU and is regulated by the rules and values that we all signed up to with the treaty.

In fact, since the highest court, which governs the law of a higher hierarchical level than our own, has shown us, EU law is supreme. We have willingly signed up to abide by that law when we voted in a referendum and later signed the treaty to become full members of the bloc on May 1, 2004.

As we come of age as EU members, we just continue to damage out own reputation thanks to Joseph Muscat, Henley and Partners and Robert Abela who continued to adamantly defend the scheme.

Now the chickens have come home to roost, and since the issuance of golden passports has been declared to be illegal all the passports issued must be declared invalid. An illegal act cannot produce a valid passport.

The immigration authorities of all member states will have received a list of passports issued since 2013 by Malta and should not allow these persons to enter the EU from now on unless they can show that they are entitled to a Maltese passport by birth or naturalisation or long-term residence, marriage, adoption or other legal valid act.

If they enter with an invalid passport they may be apprehended or sent back to their country of origin. So, the oligarchs who helped Vladimir Putin wage his war, the Chinese millionaires seeking a refuge for their money without ever setting foot here and the money launderers escaping from Arab states or former Soviet republics who have stashed money away in European banks can no longer get there without visas since they no longer can benefit from the Schengen rules.

What a third world banana republic this Labour government has turned our country into - John Vassallo

So not only does our reputation suffer, but hundreds or even thousands – since we have never been given the number of these five-hour visitors coming to collect their new passport – will now be fuming at how they have been fooled into paying large amounts of money and avoided paying Maltese taxes on their world income during the supposed 12 months’ residence in their rented dingy hole in the wall.

What can they do?

They cannot seek redress from the government because they entered into the transaction with their eyes open and they cannot go to court because that would disclose why they sought to have such a passport in the first place.

And, even if they sue the Maltese government, it is Henley and Partners who should foot the bill of paying back the fees that they fooled our government and its shady clients into paying for this international scam.

What a third world banana republic this Labour government has turned our country into.

Even Portugal, Cyprus, Bulgaria and others, which had similar passport schemes but cancelled them once they were warned by the European Commission, have to fear that their own passports issued under similar conditions as the Maltese will lose their validity.

For me, as a firm believer in the supremacy of EU law and the values of the founding fathers, I thank the judges for doing the right thing and declaring the Maltese passports to be invalid and the system illegal.

Good luck when the passport holders come here in a rage and ask for compensation.

John Vassallo

John Vassallo is a former ambassador of Malta to the EU.