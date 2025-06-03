Once a month, a cornerstone jazz exploration awaits within walking distance from central Valletta and Floriana — not in a grand concert hall, but in the intimate, limestone-lined Sagrestia Vault, tucked away within the Valletta Waterfront edifices. This hidden gem is the setting for a series of jazz evening concerts that promise to take audiences on a rich and resonant journey through the golden eras of popular American music.

A celebration of George Gershwin.

Running on select Thursdays from June to November, the series features the acclaimed Dominic Galea Trio — with Dominic Galea on piano, Noel Grech on drums, and Mario Aquilina on bass. The Trio whose journey began with a first run from 2002 last performed together in 2018, with the three coming together purposely for this series. Accompanied by vocalists Nadine Axisa and Mariele Zammit, they will breathe new life into the timeless melodies of the Great American Songbook, in what can only be described as a musical love letter to the masters of 20th-century song.

Kicking off this series is a celebration of George Gershwin, the composer who seamlessly bridged the worlds of jazz and classical music. With his unforgettable melodies and rich harmonies, Gershwin’s legacy continues to define the essence of American sophistication in sound. The band will present selections from the iconic English-language opera Porgy and Bess, as well as highlights from the classic Broadway musical Lady, Be Good, alongside a range of well-loved jazz standards. Their sound is rooted in swing, infused with a fresh, contemporary edge that adds a modern flair to timeless tunes. The evening promises an intimate rediscovery of Gershwin’s genius — framed by the textured acoustics of the centuries-old vault.

But Gershwin is not alone in this tribute. Along the way through the summer and autumn months, the programme will pay homage to fellow giants Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Jerome Kern, and Duke Ellington — composers whose works have long since become standards, echoing through Broadway theatres and Hollywood soundstages alike. And in a delightful twist, the series will also feature jazz interpretations of The Beatles, reflecting The Fab Four’s own remarkable influence on 20th-century music.

Dominic Galea Trio.

The Sagrestia Vault, with its hushed ambiance and understated charm, serves as more than a venue — it is an experience in itself. Tucked away behind the Chapel of the Flight of the Holy Family to Egypt, this quiet alcove offers an immersive setting where music and history combine, inviting audiences to step back in time while staying entirely in the moment.

Pair your evening of jazz with a glass of wine or a meal at one of the Valletta Waterfront’s many restaurants — a perfect prelude or encore to the music. Reservations for dining are recommended and can be made through the Valletta Waterfront website.

And in the ticket priced at €25 you will get a glass of prosecco on arrival, and a keepsake limited edition poster, with the opportunity to collect them all by the end of the series! Grab your tickets from https://www.ticketline.com.mt/bookings/Shows.aspx?ProductionId=1244 .

Check www.vallettawaterfront.com/jazz for more information. Whether you are a jazz aficionado or simply a lover of great music in remarkable spaces, this is one series you would not want to miss.

Because some music deserves more than applause — it deserves the perfect setting.