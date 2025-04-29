Updated 10.15am

A European court has ruled that Malta's golden passports scheme violates EU law, potentially sealing the fate of the controversial scheme.

Malta’s golden passport scheme was launched in 2014 and gave wealthy foreigners the chance to obtain Maltese citizenship by making heavy investments in the island.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said that the acquisition of EU citizenship cannot result from a commercial transaction.

Such "commercialisation" of citizenship is incompatible with the basic concept EU citizenship as defined by treaties.

It infringes the principle of sincere cooperation and jeopardises the mutual trust between member states concerning the grant of their nationality, the court said.

Therefore, by establishing and operating the 2020 investor citizenship scheme, which amounts to the commercialisation of EU citizenship, Malta has violated EU law, the court ruled.

While acknowledging that member states are free to lay down the conditions under which citizenship is granted, the court ruled that this must be done in compliance with EU law.

The court said member states cannot grant nationality, and by extension EU citizenship, in exchange for pre-determined payments or investments, as this essentially amounts to rendering the acquisition of nationality a mere commercial transaction.

Such a practice does not make it possible to establish the necessary bond of solidarity and good faith between a member state and its citizens, or to ensure mutual trust between the member states and thus constitutes a breach of the principle of sincere cooperation, the court ruled.

Tuesday's decision stems from a challenge by the European Commission before the courts, arguing the scheme violates EU law by granting European citizenship to individuals without them establishing a genuine or prior link with Malta.

What happens now?

The EU member state concerned must comply with the European Court’s judgment without delay, according to a statement from the EU Court of Justice.

If the European Commission considers that the member state has not complied with the judgment, it may bring a further action seeking financial penalties.

If measures transposing a directive have not been notified to the Commission, the Court of Justice can, on a proposal from the Commission, impose penalties at the stage of the initial judgment.

Concerns have long been raised by the commission about the corruption, money laundering and security risks posed by such schemes.

Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the scheme's "robust" on Monday due diligence system, in the wake of reports that Russians hit with EU sanctions over the Ukraine invasion were able to partially circumvent travel restrictions thanks to the scheme.

Last December, Times of Malta reported that a Russian man who ran a “professional banking service for criminals across the world” was set to be stripped of his Maltese citizenship.

Semen Kuksov, who acquired citizenship in 2022, was jailed in the UK in 2024 for his role in a billion-dollar money-laundering network.

An investigation by Times of Malta in 2021 revealed how Maltese passport-buyers would spend an average of 16 days in the country during their mandatory one-year residency period in the early days of the scheme’s launch.

The government insists that the scheme’s residency requirements have since been tightened.

The scheme allowed third-country nationals to acquire citizenship after making financial contributions ranging from €600,000 to €750,000, alongside property investments and donations.

How did we get here?

The European Commission issued a letter of formal notice to Malta in October 2020, highlighting its concerns about the scheme.

In response, the government said it had amended the scheme in a bid to allay concerns about the transactional nature of it.

The European Commission sent an additional letter of formal notice to the government in June 2021, saying the amendments had not address its fundamental concerns.

This eventually led to the Commission challenging the scheme before Court of Justice of the European Union.