The Gollcher Group is organising a charity walk in aid of Richmond Foundation, which is a professional NGO that supports people experiencing mental health problems and those around them.

Apart from offering therapeutic care, the foundation helps equip people with the skills to live and work independently. They also focus on eliminating stigma through education and promoting mental well-being in the community.

The walk, which is just over five kilometres, will be held on Thursday, May 1, from Tigullio in St Julian’s to the Black Pearl in Ta’ Xbiex. Registration fee is €8 per person and starts at 8.15am, with the walk starting at 9am. Participants are to wear a white top.

The event is open to all. Transport from the finish line back to Tigullio will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Gollcher Group by sending an e-mail to csr@gollcher.com, by phone on 2569 1203 or on Facebook.