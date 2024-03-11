The Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is tomorrow opening its annual Good Friday Exhibition at the Saint Joseph the Worker parish centre in Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara.

The exhibition, entitled Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien (The Mystery of Death and Glory), includes the participation of about 50 exhibitors from various age groups. Most of these participants also form part of the Saint Joseph the Worker parish community.

Among the items on display, there is a life-size replica of Christ’s Last Supper, complete with life-size figures; various sets of Good Friday statuettes; a replica of the Golgotha comprising more than 300 traditional clay statuettes; large replicas of the interior of a church complete with Good Friday statuettes; scenes and symbols from Christ’s Passion depicted with coloured semolina, rice and pasta; miniature replicas of Altars of Repose; as well as various other sacred objects, antique items, pictures and symbols related to Good Friday.

Other attractions include symbols and costumes of Roman soldiers.

A number of items prepared during the year by the society’s members will also go on display for the first time.

The exhibition will officially open tomorrow morning. Mass will be celebrated at the St Joseph the Worker parish church at 9am by Mgr Mario Tong, who was the parish priest when the society was founded 25 years ago, in 1999.

At around 10am, there will be a programme of funeral marches in front of the parish centre building, before the exhibition is officially inaugurated and blessed by Mgr Tong.

Thereafter, the exhibition will open daily until Good Friday (March 29) from 9am to noon and from 4 to 9pm. On Maundy Thursday, it will be open from 9am to noon and from 4pm until midnight, while on Good Friday, the opening hours will be from 9am to 1pm and from 4 to 6pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge and the location is accessible to everyone.

For more information about the Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society and its Good Friday exhibition, consult the official poster on the society’s Facebook page.