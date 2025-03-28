An amnesty for owners of exotic animals illegally kept in Malta has been met with "a good response" from owners, the animal rights junior minister Alicia Bugeja Said told Times of Malta on Friday.

Over a month ago, owners keeping dangerous animals illegally were given a 90-day amnesty to register their exotic pets and, in some cases, have them neutered.

“The Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) is receiving a number of calls asking for appointments with the veterinarians responsible for the amnesty,” she said.

“I look forward to a number of registrations in the coming days, weeks, and months.”

Asked how many people have applied for the amnesty, the junior minister would not commit to a specific number: “What I can say is that there has been a good response.”

Bugeja Said appealed for owners of exotic animals to come forward and register them.

“My appeal is for two reasons: firstly, for the sake of public health and safety, because the government needs to know where these exotic animals are, and secondly, for the well-being of the animals.”

“Once the 90 days are up, the fines will begin,” she said.

Bugeja Said said the government announced the amnesty following a request by 25 NGOs on the issue.

It is illegal for private individuals to keep dangerous animals unless they are kept in a licensed zoo. That law, which dates back to 2016, states that dangerous animals may only be kept in licensed zoos.

However, in previous comments to Times of Malta, Bugeja Said had said that although it is illegal for private individuals to keep dangerous animals, the best way forward is to register those currently in Malta

Funding to animal voluntary organisations awarded

Alicia Bugeja Said was speaking after awarding €85,000 in funds to voluntary organisations.

The animal rights junior minister said the fund will be used to finance the operational needs of NGOs, rehoming, training owners, research, and educational campaigns.

These goals were split into three separate funding categories.

Organisations applying for a grant related to education, research, and care could receive a maximum of €3,000. Those applying to finance medical supplies, food, and other operational costs could receive up to €5,000.

NGOs that applied for grants related to training adopters, transport, and rehoming could receive up to €2,000.

Organisations could receive a maximum of €8,000 in funding.

On Friday afternoon, the 15 organisations that received funding were presented with 30 per cent of the funds. They will receive the full amount once their projects are completed.