The government has entered into a promise of sale agreement to buy the premises of the King’s Own Band, saving Valletta's oldest band from eviction.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced the deal, which is worth €7.4 million. The four-storey premises are located in a prime area of Republic Street, corner with St John Street. The owners will also be given €1.8m compensation for lost income.

In 2013 a court had awarded the landlords €300,000 in compensation because the law did not allow them to raise the “extremely low” rent for the place. The 24 co-owners then took their case to the European Court of Human Rights which awarded them €610,000 in damages because the rent was far below the market standard.

In 2021 the Constitutional Court ruled that legislation meant to safeguard band clubs from eviction from leased premises was unconstitutional.

King's Own Band Club. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Wednesday's deal is the latest signed by the Culture Ministry with the owners of various premises used as band clubs. It follows court decisions which allowed the landlords to evict the clubs. The courts had ruled that rent laws dating back to 1995 breached owners' right to enjoy their property.

The government has purchased 12 band club premises so far. Once the deal for the King’s Own Band Club is complete, it will have spent more than €28 million on the purchased clubs.

Other band clubs saved from eviction include Ħamrun’s San Gejtanu, Marsa’s Marija Reġina, Attard’s Tella Levantina, Kalkara’s San Giuseppe Filarmonika Sagra Familja, Birkirkara’s Duke of Connaught’s Own and Sliema’s Stella Maris.

Bonnici said the decision to buy the club premises was an important one for the cultural and historical sector, especially after Maltese festas (village feasts) were given UNESCO recognition.

A section of the premises hosting the King's Own Band in Valletta.

The band club celebrated its 150 years in 2024. It was originally called La Nazionale and had several name changes throughout its history. It became the King's Own in 1901.

James Pearsall, head of a committee within the Maltese Arts Council that manages the band club properties, said the investment was important given the importance of the band for the people of Valletta and the country.