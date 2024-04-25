Premises housing the Anici band club in Qormi has been bought by the government, the culture ministry announced on Thursday.

The property, which cost €700,000, was purchased out of fear that the society would be evicted due to legal issues with the landlords related to pre-1995 leases.

Having purchased the property, the government can now lease it back to the band club, allowing it to continue its operations as a local cultural centre, the culture ministry said.

The Anici band club. Photo: Emma Borg

So far, €19 million have been spent on band clubs in an effort to keep the culture alive. The government intervened by ‘saving’ twelve band clubs from eviction, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said, noting that there could be more.

Bonnici said that now that the Qormi property had been purchased through the people’s taxes, it would open the doors for different groups of people.

Inside of the bandclub Photo: Emma Borg Inside the band club Photo: Emma Borg Inside of the band club Photo: Emma Borg Inside of the band club Photo: Emma Borg

The Arts Council Malta, which manages the acquired properties, has set up the Band Clubs Acquisition and Management Unit to safeguard the long-term interests of the social band clubs and the government.

James Pearsall, who heads the unit, outlined the importance of inclusivity and transparency at a press conference on Thursday.

“The band club is no longer just for the people of Qormi; it is now for everyone… The governance of the band clubs needs to be as transparent as possible, not how it was before. We have to remain transparent, that is the only way we will achieve sustainability. “