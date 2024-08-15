The government on Thursday said it was “closely following” the case of Daniel Joe Meli, who is fighting extradition to the US over selling illegal malware on the dark web.

Meli, 27, is legally contesting an extradition request by US authorities after FBI investigations linked him to alleged malware sales on the dark web between December 2012 and June 2022.

A Grand Jury at the District Court in Georgia issued a bill of indictment in respect of Meli in December 2023.

Following the extradition request, arrest warrants were issued by the Maltese courts for the police to investigate Meli for alleged computer misuse and for his arrest.

Earlier this week, Meli insisted his fundamental human rights must be considered by the courts in the extradition proceedings.

On Thursday the government - through the ministries for justice and foreign affairs - said it was "closely monitoring the developments in the case".

It said in a statement it was "essential to unreservedly respect the judicial process", currently at the stage of a Constitutional Appeal.

"The government is taking into account the judgments already delivered by the Maltese courts, as well as the declarations regarding Meli’s health, considering the unique nature and legal complexities of the situation."