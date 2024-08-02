The government is exploring the option of extending free childcare, for children under three, to nighttime hours to cater for shift workers who work during the night.

The Foundation for Educational Services has issued a tender for a preliminary market consultation for the procurement of childcare services during weekdays between 6pm and 6am and on a 24-hour basis on weekends and public holidays.

The service is required in two centres in Malta and one centre in Gozo. The service would have to respect the carer-to-child ratio of 1:6 children for toddlers aged 12 months to 36 months and 1:3 for babies between three months and 12 months.

A spokesperson for the education ministry said that the purpose of the tender is to gather insights for the potential extension of free childcare services during atypical hours to support shift workers. The aim is to understand the feasibility of this.

“This initiative aligns with the electoral manifesto proposal, promising to extend free childcare during unconventional hours. Currently, the free childcare scheme, managed by Jobsplus, offers up to 200 hours monthly to all working parents, redeemable at both state and private childcare centres.

“The consultation aims to determine the availability and cost of these services during atypical hours, explore the willingness of private operators to provide this service if economically viable, and consider potential partnerships with the state for subsidised childcare,” the spokesperson said.

Free childcare is currently available from three months to three years, with state-owned centres operating between 6am and 6pm or 7.30am to 4pm. Private centres have varied hours.

The limitation to children up to the age of three - for the purposes of the tender - is due to children enrolling in kindergarten at that age, the spokesperson said.

“This initiative is a positive step towards supporting working parents by potentially expanding childcare options during essential hours,” he said.