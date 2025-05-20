The government is “deeply concerned” by events in Libya and is monitoring developments, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

The Libyan capital in the last week was rocked by armed clashes and protests that saw several people killed and threatened to bring down the government.

Describing the country as “one of Malta’s closest neighbours and a vital partner in efforts to promote peace, security and prosperity across the Mediterranean”, Borg said the government was “closely monitoring developments on the ground”.

The ministry “stands ready to take immediate action, if and when necessary, as we did last week”, he added, referencing the evacuation of 38 Maltese citizens from Tripoli.

Borg was speaking two days after a Libyan police officer in Tripoli was killed in an "attempted assault" on the office of the country’s prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah as protestors gathered to demand his resignation.

Fighting erupted in the North African country after militia leader Abdel Ghani al-Kikli – who it emerged in March had been granted a Schengen visa by Malta – was assassinated by the Dbeibah-aligned ‘444 Brigade’ armed group.

Dbeibah’s government said Monday it was pressing efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, with the country’s defence ministry “directly” overseeing the process "to ensure stability”, according to AFP.

Malta and Libya have a long-shared history, including strong business ties. Yesterday, the Sunday Times of Malta reported experiences of Maltese nationals caught in the crossfire of the recent fighting while on a business trip to the country.

Maltese ambassador to Libya, Charles Saliba said the most dangerous moments occurred when fighting erupted close to the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, saying there had been fears for Maltese workers employed at the hotel.

Borg echoed UN calls for civilians to be protected and talks to resolve the conflict.

Libya has remained divided since the NATO-backed revolt against deposed dictatorial leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.