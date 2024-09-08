The government is committed to creating a legal framework that supports hacking practices that are ethical and well-intentioned, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday morning.

Speaking on One Radio, Abela said that on Tuesday the Cabinet will discuss a policy document drafted by the Malta Digital and Innovation Authority (MDIA) aimed at protecting ethical hackers also known as “white hat” hackers.

The document, which will be available for public consultation, will introduce safeguards for those who contribute to improving computer and data security systems, clearly distinguishing them from individuals involved in malicious activities.

Referring specifically to the charges issued against three University of Malta computer science students and their lecturer who, two years ago, found and exposed security flaws in FreeHour, Malta's largest student application, Abela emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering a safer digital environment.

10-year vision in the Budget

The prime minister said that this year’s budget would project the government's vision for the next ten years in various areas including population, the electricity infrastructure, healthcare, transport, pensions and education.

“This will be a budget that demonstrates the direction we wish to take as a country. It will highlight how we can achieve a better future,” Abela said.

He said the government would continue to meet stakeholders to consider additional proposals which may be incorporated into the final document by October.

He also addressed concerns raised by The Malta Chamber, stating that while the government shared its vision of improved governance and a more efficient economy, it could not support the Chamber’s call to remove subsidies on utilities because such a move would negatively impact businesses and families.

Aiming for higher-value investment

Abela underscored the need to attract higher value investment that was less labour intensive, easing the reliance on foreign workers. He noted that during the first half of this year, Malta Enterprise approved 12 projects worth €144 million compared to 43 projects valued at €36 million throughout last year.

“We need to be selective even in the investment we attract. It’s not about accepting investments employing hundreds of workers. We prefer quality investments that employ fewer but more highly skilled workers with good wages. That is the direction we have set, and that’s what we are delivering.”

Early implementation of children's allowance pledge

Abela said that the government’s pledge to grant children’s allowance in full for all children would be fully implemented two years ahead of schedule.

He said that circumstances dictated the early implementation of a measure that was meant to be staggered over five years.

“Parents have already received €250 per child. This year 62,000 children will receive the final €90 payment. That is our commitment to social justice, measures for families that impact everyone,” Abela said.

VAT exemption for mental health professionals

The prime minister also announced that the government would soon exempt mental health professionals from charging VAT.

“While medical care has been exempt from VAT for decades, counsellors and psychotherapists were not included in this exemption. This measure will ensure that more people with mental health issues can afford to seek professional help.”

A legal notice addressing this anomaly is set to be published in the coming days.

Questioned on Labour’s general conference scheduled for the end of the week, Abela called upon delegates to send a strong signal by supporting the candidacies of Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba as deputy leaders.

Borg is the sole candidate for deputy leader for parliamentary affairs. Once confirmed by Labour delegates, he is set to become deputy prime minister, a post vacated by Chris Fearne who stepped down after facing charges related to the Vitals/Steward hospitals’ concession case.

MEP Alex Agius Saliba is the only candidate for the post of deputy leader for party affairs. Labour’s national executive recently changed the party’s statute to allow current members of parliament to contest the post.

Abela said that Labour is renewing itself while in government, something which other governing parties failed to do.