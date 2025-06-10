The government has filed a judicial letter against Manoel Island developers MIDI claiming it did not fulfil its obligations in terms of the land concession deed of June 15, 2000.

The deed had handed the group Tigne Point and Manoel Island on a 99-year emphyteusis for mixed development.

The government declared in the judicial letter that the company must pay the penalties due for breach of contract and it would not extend the timeline for the completion of works.

On Monday Robert Abela said he was of the view that MIDI had breached contract timelines as well as other contractual obligations. He said a three-year extension against a penalty was given in 2023. This meant that a substantial part of the project was meant to be completed by now, which was not the case.

He hoped that a settlement would be reached out of court, especially since litigation could take years, delaying works to turn Manoel Island into a national park.

MIDI has argued that works were delayed because of circumstances beyond its control such as COVID-19 and appeals whenever permits were issued for the project.

On Sunday, however, it said it was committed to finding a solution that could return Manoel Island to government hands.

"In light of this shift in government’s policy direction, the company is open to reaching an agreement that reflects current national priorities which are clearly different from those prevailing when the concession was granted," it said.

"MIDI is committed to continue to act in good faith to find a solution in order to implement the government’s stated objective for Manoel Island to revert to government."