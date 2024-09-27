The Accountant General has announced the issuance of €270,000,000 in Malta Government stocks.

These can be acquired in any one or combination of 2.80% Malta Government Stock 2030 (III) and 3.25% Malta Government Stock 2034 (IV).

The sum of money to be raised may be increased by a maximum of €130,000,000 in the event of oversubscription.

Members of the public who are interested in investing may apply for an amount up to a maximum of €499,900 per person in any one or in each of the two stocks on offer.

Application forms can be made by one person or jointly with other people.

The applications for members of the public open on Monday, October 7 at 8.30 am and close on Wednesday, October 9, at 2.30 pm, or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General.

Applications from wholesale investors in the form of sealed bids (auction) open on Friday, October 11 at 8.30 am and close at 12 pm (noon) of the same day, or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General.

The Accountant General shall be announcing the price for each stock offered for subscription by members of the public on Thursday, October 3.

The allotment results of each stock to applicants whose applications are in the form of sealed bids will be determined and announced two hours after the closing time of the auction.

Application forms may be obtained from and lodged with all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised investment service providers. Application forms may also be downloaded from the Treasury’s website, with effect from Friday, October 4, 2024.