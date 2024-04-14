The PL is short-sighted and "managing by crisis", Bernard Grech told PN supporters on Sunday, lambasting the government's decision to buy a temporary power station.

"The government is spending €37 million for a temporary power station that will only be used for a few days... this is what happens when you have a government without a plan," the Nationalist Party leader said on Sunday.

Had the government planned for the future, Malta's energy security would not have cost so much, he told party faithful in Msida.

"We want to invest in the second interconnector and alternative energy," Grech said referring to investment in offshore wind energy initiatives.

"The PL mentioned offshore three years ago, but have you seen them anywhere," Grech asked.

The government, which promised investment in offshore wind energy in its 2022 electoral manifesto, announced the island's first-ever policy for offshore renewable energy in August.

Six international companies in the offshore wind business have since shown an interest in the policy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Grech noted that the digging up of recently repaved roads was another example of the government's lack of planning.

"They spent €700 million to repave roads... but because they have no plan, the roads are being dug up again to replace utilities and cables," Grech said.

The PN leader blamed traffic congestion on the installation of cables and road works.

He said the government was more interested in having a good image than doing good work: "They conduct politics of PR because they do not have much substance".

Referring to an altered image published by Siġġiewi mayor Dominic Grech, the PL leader said "[PL] now also conduct politics of Photoshop".

A photo posted Thursday by the mayor shows Grech standing on a pristine pavement. The photo was however edited to remove a broken pavement, gaps in the wall and overgrown weeds.

"They could not fix a pavement during five years of (PL) local government in Siġġiewi, so instead they fixed it with Photoshop," the PN leader said.

"PL is not even ashamed to have lied about it. Imagine how many more lies there are that we don't know about."

Grech appealed to voters to choose PN candidates for local councils and the European Parliament elections.