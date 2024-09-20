The Government plans to re-establish the Commercial Court as an independent entity to address commercial cases more efficiently, Robert Abela said on Friday.

The prime minister announced the initiative during an event organised by Żgħażagħ Laburisti in Valletta, during which he fielded questions from young people.

Abela revealed that the government will reinstate the Commercial Court as separate from the First Court.

“This is necessary due to Malta’s recent economic growth,” he said.

On the judicial process and Malta’s correctional system, Abela highlighted ongoing changes, including reforms in the family court, and added that the next step towards progress is the specialisation of the judiciary.

Furthermore, he emphasised that Malta's penal system must continue evolving into one focused on reform, helping individuals reintegrate into society.

He also noted that changes related to freezing orders were implemented to address areas that had been “excessive”.

On planning, Abela insisted that the guiding principle is zero tolerance for development on virgin land that is not earmarked for construction.

He also highlighted that changes are underway to ensure that no development works commence until a final decision is made at the appeal stage for any proposed development.

The prime minister said that the government aims to continue promoting a policy of incentives rather than introducing new taxes.

He emphasised the “strong” tax exemptions on vacant properties and the incentives for investing in properties within the UCA.

On tourism, Abela insisted that the government must focus on the quality of the tourist rather than the quantity.

“We have to make a choice that favours the development of quality. We cannot say no to every development, but we must aim for quality tourism which stems from prudent, quality investment,” he said.

Abela also referred to Glenn Micallef’s nomination for the European Commission which was “criticised in some quarters but welcomed by several youth groups as a positive step for the country.”

The prime minister fielded questions by youths attending an event organised by the Żgħażagħ Laburisti. Photo: Partit Laburista

He added that youth activism must be strengthened and reflected in the country’s decision-making.

When questioned about mental health, Abela acknowledged that it can affect anyone and stressed the importance of more community-based services, closer to the people.

Abela said Labour must renew itself from the government “because we want to keep making your dreams a reality, together with you.”