The government has renewed the youth guarantee scheme with an investment of €10 million, it was announced on Thursday.

Announcing the investment, the government said the scheme had been extended to cover those up between the age of 15 and 29, after previously having only covered those up to the age of 24.

The scheme partners with Jobsplus and educational insitutions to offer training and qualifications to help young people prepare for the workforce, the government said.

It noted that nine out of 10 of the 6,000 young people who took part in the scheme last year obtained skills and qualifications or entered the workplace.

At a press conference announcing the renewal of the scheme, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government planned to open an Institute for Trades at the Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology (MCAST).

He noted that that the scheme went “hand in hand” with the Malta Labour Migration Policy and Maltese First principle, which prioritises opportunities for Maltese and Gozitan youth.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, also in attendance, said the government was proud of Malta’s employment rates, which is said were among the best in Europe.

Abela and Camilleri, joined by Jobsplus CEO Celia Falzon, met with Jobsplus employees before the conference and examined the work being done in connection with the scheem, the government said.