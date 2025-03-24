The government had a deficit of €95 million at the end of last month from a surplus of €151.4 million in February 2024, NSO figures issued on Monday show.

The National Statistics Office said that compared to February 2024, recurrent revenue fell by €103.8 million while total expenditure increased by €142.6 million. The increase in expenditure, coupled with lower revenue, led to a negative change in the Government’s Consolidated Fund by €246.4 million.

The largest drop in revenue was recorded under Income Tax (€179.0 million), while Programmes and Initiatives (€63.3 million) reported the biggest increase among the expenditure categories.

As of end February 2025, Central Government Debt totalled €10,935.2 million, €859.1 million higher than the corresponding month in 2024.

A surplus in February last year has become a deficit. NSO graphic.A surplus in February last year has become a deficit. NSO graphic.

Recurrent Expenditure totalled €1,087.9 million, an increase of €160.0 million compared to the €927.9 million reported the year prior. The main contributor to this increase was a €63.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Further increases were also recorded under Contributions to Government Entities (€57.1 million), Personal Emoluments (€31.3 million) and Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€8.3 million). The main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved higher outlays towards Social security benefits (€31.8 million), Church schools (€9.6 million) and EU own resources (€7.4 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €47.4 million, an increase of €6.2 million when compared to the previous year.

€14.4 million less spent on the roads

The NSO said that by the end of February 2025, the government’s capital spending amounted to €38.6 million, €23.6 million lower than the comparative period in 2024. Lower spending was registered under Road construction and improvements (€14.4 million), Property, plant and equipment (€5.3 million) and Maritime facilities (€3.9 million).

Surplus turns to deficit

The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €95.0 million being reported in the Government’s Consolidated Fund at the end of February 2025, in comparison to a €151.4 million surplus registered by the close of February 2024.

"This difference mirrors a decline in total Recurrent Revenue (€103.8 million), combined with a rise in total expenditure, which consists of Recurrent Expenditure (€160.0 million), Interest (€6.2 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€23.6 million)" the NSO said.

At the end of February 2025, Central Government debt stood at €10,935.2 million, an increase of €859.1 million when compared to 2024. The increase reported under Malta Government Stocks (€842.5 million) was the main contributor to the rise in debt.

Higher debt was also reported under Treasury Bills (€73.9 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€4.0 million). This increase in debt was partially offset by drops in the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€25.7 million) and Foreign Loans (€0.1 million).

Moreover, higher holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt of €35.4 million, the NSO said.

