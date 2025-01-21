The government spent €280,000 on advertising related to the 2025 Budget, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed in reply to a parliamentary question.

Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia asked the prime minister to provide a full account of the government’s advertising and publicity expenditure following the Budget speech delivered on October 28. Specifically, Caruana Cilia asked about the total costs incurred for "advertising and propaganda" related to the Budget.

In his response, the prime minister denied claims of propaganda but stated that the government had organised an information campaign to explain how the public would benefit from the Budget measures. He outlined some key benefits introduced in the Budget, such as what was described as the "biggest tax cut for workers" and incentives such as "six months of free gym membership for young people."

Abela said the information campaign cost €280,047.

He said the official government social media channels and other traditional media, including newspapers, television and radio, are used to inform the people.

Historical data shows that government spending on Budget-related advertising has fluctuated over the years. For Budget 2024, €196,235 was spent on services that included adverts, social media campaigns, billboard rentals, branding, design, and filming.

The promotion of the 2023 Budget cost €115,000 and involved a mix of online, print, radio, and television advertising, as well as roadside billboards.

Reported figures from earlier years indicate even greater variation. In 2012, the government spent €385,322 on Budget advertising, while in 2018 the amount dropped to €65,719. Pre-Budget consultations and promotions in 2021 cost taxpayers €438,804.