The government's Stabilta' scheme, designed to keep the prices of basic food items stable, will end naturally since inflation has stabilised, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

The scheme was launched last February when food importers and retailers were urged by the government to reduce the prices of selected items to control inflation.

The policy was intended to last until the end of the year.

On Tuesday afternoon, Abela said that since inflation was no longer high, the scheme would not continue into next year.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The scheme dictated that when inflation dropped the scheme would have achieved its aim, Abela said. “The scheme will therefore die its natural death.”

Last January, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the target was to reach an inflation rate of around 2 per cent by the end of 2024.

Inflation across the EU has been declining throughout the year. In Malta, annual inflation has been falling gradually this year but rose slightly to 2.3% in July.

Abela said the scheme, as well as energy subsidies, has helped curb inflation in Malta. Support to cushion energy costs will stay.

“Assistance on energy costs and fuels remains crucial, that is the primary measure which has helped our country battle inflation," he said.