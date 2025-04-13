Ten of over 40 types of cancer medicine currently funded by the Malta Community Chest Fund will be put on the government formulary list, Robert Abela said during a visit to Maltese patients in London.

This shift forms part of plans for the government to shoulder responsibility for cancer medicine, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The OPM also said Abela was the first Maltese prime minister to visit Puttinu Cares' facilities in London.

During his visit, he was accompanied by his wife Lydia, health minister Jo Etienne Abela, and Puttinu's Angele Cuschieri and Rennie Zerafa among others.

Robert Abela and Jo Etienne Abela met Maltese patients in London. Photo: OPM

They visited the Royal Marsden hospital, where they met consultant doctor Francesca Sillito and surgeon Matthew Schembri, as well as a Maltese patient.

They also dropped by at Puttinu's apartments in Sutton hosting Maltese patients and their families, and a new property in central London that is being transformed into more apartments.

To wrap up the trip, Abela visited the Maltese Franciscan nuns in London, who also host families whose relatives are receiving treatment in London.