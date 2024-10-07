The government is in contact with 10 Maltese people in Lebanon and has an evacuation plan ready for them in case they want to flee the war-torn country, the Foreign Minister told parliament on Monday.

Ian Borg was speaking about increased tension in the Middle East, marking one year from Hamas' deadly attack on October 7 that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

During the same parliamentary sitting, the Opposition urged the government to officially recognise Palestine as a state: without such recognition, it was useless for Malta to call for a two-state solution, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami argued.

Exactly a year ago, some 251 people were captured and taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip, of whom 97 are still held captive. Israel's retaliation in Gaza has since killed at least 41,870 people, a majority of them civilians.

While Israel's offensive in Gaza continues, the country is also engaged in a fresh war in Lebanon against Hezbollah. It is meanwhile preparing its retaliation against Tehran over an Iranian missile attack last week, raising fears of an even wider conflict.

Borg on Monday said Malta continued urging for accountability of the October 7 attack and the release of all hostages.

The international community needed to come together to help avoid further escalation and ensure children and families no longer suffered from the conflict, Borg said.

He said the "humanitarian collapse" in the Middle East was leaving several people dead, injured, displaced and without basic necessities, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon and Israel.

"As we have always reiterated, Israel has a right to defend itself from external attacks, however, it also has the duty to ensure its retaliation is proportionate and based on international law.

"At the same time, Lebanon requires our support and assistance to ensure the country's institutions are so strong that they would not need to rely on foreign intervention.

"The EU and the Lebanese authorities need to make sure that humanitarian aid is provided where needed. The Lebanese armed forces require support to be able to ensure security and sovereignty of the country."

Apart from the 10 Maltese citizens in Lebanon, there are also seven Maltese soldiers stationed close to the Israeli border who voluntarily signed up for a six-month peacekeeping mission.

Borg said the Consular Services Directorate was in touch with the 10 citizens and was also in discussion with other countries to help coordinate an evacuation plan in case any of them wanted to leave.

'Increase in illegal settlements alarming'

Borg insisted that the situation in Gaza, the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem should remain on the agenda.

"The situation in Gaza is really worrying, as thousands of people have been killed or displaced, while the humanitarian catastrophe continues to worsen.

"The Israeli government should halt action that worsens the conditions of Palestinian civilians and conform to its duties under international law.

"At the same time, the situation in the West Bank remains worrying. The 'settlers' violence, and increase in illegal 'settlements' is alarming. We urge everyone to respect international law."

Borg said Malta believed that a ceasefire and a two-state solution was the only viable way for the region.

'Officially recognise the Palestinian state'

Addressing parliament on the same topic, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami urged Malta to officially recognise the Palestinian state.

"We also call for a ceasefire and a two-state solution. We urge Malta to put words into action by recognising the Palestinian state.

"What is the use of talking about a two-state solution if, till today, we have not officially recognised one of the two states in conflict," Fenech Adami asked.

Similarly, the Green Party on Saturday urged the government to formally recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

Fenech Adami reiterated the PN's condemnation of the October 7 massacre, saying the consequences were devastating for the whole region.

"Hamas are not the Palestinian people and the Palestinian people are not Hamas.

"And while Israel has a right to exist and defend itself, the right to protect one's territory does not give one the license to kill thousands of people," he added.

Fenech Adami warned that the Middle East conflict could become the new normal and it was the responsibility of the international community to find a long-lasting solution.

Answering a question by PN MP Ryan Callus on what Malta thought of French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza, Borg said Malta was a neutral country.

He added that in instances of conflict, Malta abstained from providing funds for weapons and instead invested its funds in humanitarian aid.