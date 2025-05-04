PN leader Bernard Grech called on the government to be more transparent on what it knows about the alleged drone attack on an aid vessel just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

The Conscience, a boat carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, remains outside Maltese territorial waters more than two days after sustaining damage following a “drone attack” as Maltese coast guard authorities have refused it permission to enter Maltese territorial waters.

Speaking to Nationalist Party media on Sunday morning, Grech said the PN supported the government in its efforts to protect Malta’s rights as a country.

“National interest must prevail above all else, but they have to be more transparent with us. This is why I urged the prime minister to hold a meeting with me on the incident,” Grech said, adding that Robert Abela had accepted the request. While a date and time had yet to be agreed, Grech said, he was available as soon as possible.

Calling the attack “deplorable”, the PN leader said the situation was a delicate one that required caution.

“While we are concerned about the fate of the vessel and its crew, we have to be careful not to prejudice our rights as a country. There are also several questions that must be answered,” he said, adding that he was following the situation closely together with the relevant shadow ministers.

Grech appealed to the public and the media to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday morning, Abela said that Malta had offered to pay for the repairs of the boat and help it reach its destination.

However, it will not allow the vessel to enter Maltese waters unless it is allowed to inspect it and ensure it is truly carrying humanitarian aid and that its damage is compatible with damage sustained by an attack.