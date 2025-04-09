The government is “actively working” to implement the recommendations from the inquiry into the recent drug heist, including the use of technology to improve how drugs are logged and monitored, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced an inquiry into administrative shortcomings surrounding the theft of 100 kilograms of cannabis resin from the Safi AFM barracks in February.

After the recommendations were published last month, the government embarked on a reform that includes an investment plan to preserve court exhibits, the spokesperson said.

The plan includes the introduction of a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system. RFID technology allows court exhibits to be automatically logged and monitored through electronic tags.

The inquiry board, led by Geoffrey Valenzia, was tasked with looking into why the cannabis seized from the Malta Freeport was being held at an AFM facility in Safi, what security precautions were taken to ensure the drug was safely held, and how the AFM, Freeport and other entities interacted throughout.

In his report published late last month, Valenzia made conclusions and recommendations that pointed to a lack of secure facilities for the storage of drugs pending destruction.

Valenzia also said that the destruction of drugs was a problem because authorities had to rely on an ageing Wasteserv incinerator that was ill-equipped for that purpose.

He also found that destroying drugs was time-consuming, as police and a magistrate had to be present and the process took several hours.

The judge called for a more efficient way to destroy drugs, such as the purchase of a new incinerator, the use of alternative technologies or sending the drugs overseas for destruction.

In the meantime, drugs awaiting destruction should be stored in secure facilities at the incinerator site, he added.

He also suggested the installation of intrusion alarms around the perimeter fence and other areas where it might be necessary, and urged authorities to consider ways of monitoring soldiers whose job it is to watch CCTV cameras.

Asked for the government’s plan of action, the OPM spokesperson said:

“The government has already begun taking the necessary actions following the publication of the facts, considerations, conclusions and recommendations of the administrative inquiry appointed by the prime minister.”

“The recommendations outlined in the inquiry affect various ministries, and the government is actively working on their implementation.”

Besides the court evidence investment plan, the Agency for Court Services is also engaged in ongoing efforts and consultations with international institutions on the best way forward regarding the destruction of drugs, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, several recommendations specifically related to the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) are currently being studied and implemented, he said.

“A dedicated working group composed of AFM and police representatives is also actively overseeing the implementation of these recommendations.”

Disciplinary measures have been taken against several members of the Armed Forces, the spokesperson added.