Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, who is currently on a pastoral visit to Għajnsielem, recently met one of his parishioners after 11 years.

Cristiana Marie Cauchi Borg had approached Dun Anton at Ta’ Kana Institute for the Family in Victoria. She and her partner, Josef, who had been living together for four years and had a seven-year-old son, Kylen Francesco, had decided to get married. They, however, believed they did not need to attend Cana courses.

But Dun Anton insisted they should attend the course since as a couple who were living together, they would be able to share their experiences with other couples. Cristiana and Josef thus decided to attend the course.

Cristiana said that although she and her now husband had already experienced married life, they learned a lot from the course.

“Something that remained imprinted on my mind was when Dun Anton told us to write the word ‘patience’ in every room, she said. Dun Anton insisted that ‘you have to have a lot of patience in married life’,” Cristiana said.

She added that as a wedding gift, Dun Anton gave her the Pope’s Apostolic Blessing which was “so close to my heart”.

On another occasion, Dun Anton gave her his personal Bible to read.

During their recent encounter, Cristiana asked Mgr Teuma to sign that same Bible for her as she was very thankful for his guidance in her married life.

Cristiana and Josef now have another son, Kaysen Gregory.