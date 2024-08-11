Between June 23 and 30, Gozitan teenager Thiago Jo Said, who earned the title of Junior Cultural Ambassador 2023, joined 22 other winners from 20 other countries in Beijing. Besides taking part in various cultural activities, he attended the 2023 Award Ceremony of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation’s Junior Cultural Ambassadors event.

Said was selected as the winner after responding to a call from the China Cultural Centre in Malta for talented teenagers to compete for the Junior Cultural Ambassador title. He presented a short video of himself playing the piano. The competition’s theme was ‘My Dream Cities in China’, and Said also spoke about his favourite Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, and Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

The Junior Cultural Ambassadors enjoyed an action-packed programme. Among the various activities, they visited the Forbidden City, the Juyongguan Great Wall, the Prince Kung Palace Museum and the bustling commercial streets of Qianmen and Dashilan. They also explored the National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird’s Nest, and the Water Cube or National Aquatics Centre.

Additionally, the group had the opportunity to ride the high-speed train to Tianjin, renowned for its woven handicrafts, terracotta figurines, hand-painted woodblock prints and extensive seafood cuisine.

All the participants also had the opportunity to try their hand at tie-dyeing and were shown how to make dumplings. They also engaged in woodblock printing.

“This was an unforgettable experience. I had never visited China before and was enchanted by the friendly Chinese people, the beautiful culture, the exquisite architecture, and the stunning natural scenery. It was also a wonderful moment to make new friends from around the world and to connect with other teenagers who shared my interests,” Said said.

His mother, Cynthia Saliba, who accompanied him on the trip to China, described the experience as highly valuable for her son, who has a strong interest in China and is currently studying the Chinese language at the China Cultural Centre in Malta. It was also her first time in China, and she was delighted to discover the country’s beauty, its welcoming people and the overall sense of safety.