A 43-year old man from Xewkija suffered grievous injuries in an apparent stabbing incident in the early hours of Friday morning in Għajnsielem, Gozo, the Police said.

Police were informed by medical authorities at around half past midnight that a man had been injured with “a sharp and pointed object” in Triq Fuq il-Għajn, Għajnsielem.

Police officers immediately embarked on a search of the neighbourhood and identified the alleged attacker, a 35-year old German man who was arrested on site.

Both men were taken to Gozo General Hospital where the Xewkija resident was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are under way.