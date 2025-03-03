Students from Gozo recently demonstrated their skill at public speaking in English at the fifth of competition organised on the island by the Gozo branch of the English Speaking Union.

The event, a highlight in the branch’s educational calendar, brought together students, educators and community members to celebrate the art of public speaking and the bright futures of 10 participants, aged between 10 and 16.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘The Road Less Travelled’, inspired by Robert Frost’s iconic poem ‘The Road Not Taken’. Each contestant eloquently explored the theme, reflecting on the choices we make and their impact on our lives.

They shared insightful ideas on how to lead more sustainable and fulfilling lives in Gozo, emphasising the importance of environmental stewardship, community engagement and personal growth.

Each contestant delivered speeches that were both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Their performances demonstrated not only their individual talents but also the dedication and hard work they have invested in honing their public speaking skills. It was a true testament to the potential of the Gozitan youths and the importance of nurturing their abilities.

Prizes and books were awarded to the top performers, recognising their outstanding efforts and encouraging them to continue their journey in public speaking.

The judges were Chloe Cauchi, Barbara Day, Dolores Carey and Kaelani Burja. Chairperson Nic Carey and timekeeper David Gahan played crucial roles in ensuring the smooth running of the competition.

The sessions were expertly facilitated by English Speaking Union volunteers, including John Barnes, Nic and Dolores Carey, Peter and Linda Thomas, Sarah Rushbrook Williams, David Gahan, Caroline Waters, Rosetta Lynch, Miriam Theuma Xerri and Pamela Zerafa.

The union is thankful to the National Literacy Agency for their generous gift of books and to the head of the Middle School, Claire De Bono, whose support and leadership were instrumental in the success of the event.