A Gozitan woman has been killed in a freak incident on a Melbourne freeway.

Times of Malta is informed MaryAnne Cutajar, 46, died when a ramp fell off a truck in front of her and struck her vehicle.

Cutajar, who moved to Australia 30 years ago, last visited her home country last month.

Australian media reported that, according to the police, a white truck was driving Altona-bound on the Western Ring Road at about 4pm on Thursday when the ramp came off.

The ramp careered into the Greensborough-bound lanes and struck Cutajar's car near the Furlong Road exit, in St Albans.

It was unclear whether the truck driver was aware of the accident, and by Thursday evening, the police were still hunting them down.